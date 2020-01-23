Picard Starfleet Uniforms Come to Star Trek Online

In a shocking turn of events, the very first content from the new Star Trek: Picard series has already hit the popular massively multiplayer online role-playing video game Star Trek Online. Even better? The special uniform from the show that’s been added to the video game actually gives one of the best looks yet at the Starfleet uniform of 2399, given that only the first episode in the series released today.

The new Starfleet uniform being offered players is a freebie not only in celebration of the release of Star Trek: Picard, but of the video game’s 10th anniversary. The MMO from Cryptic Studios initially launched on February 2, 2010, and the uniform is just the first of what is expected to be several gifts and giveaways related to the occasion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Today, Captain Jean Luc Picard returns to the screen, after eighteen long years away,” the announcement from Star Trek Online reads. “We want to celebrate this moment with you, Captains, which is why we’re releasing the uniform of 2399 – the year Star Trek: Picard is set in – to you, for free, right now. Just log into the game to claim your prize. This will be available for a limited time, and we’ll let you know in advance when it’s going away. The uniform also comes from a brand new Combadge for 2399 Starfleet officers. Outfit your Captains and your bridge officers, and take to the stars in honor of this brand new era of Star Trek.”

We’re so excited for the premiere of #StarTrekPicard – and for the first content from the show to enter our game! Wear the uniform of 2399 right now on PC, for free! Coming soon to Xbox One and Playstation 4.https://t.co/n6QsskE7kn pic.twitter.com/mxAJRcnhOa — Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) January 23, 2020

What do you think of Star Trek Online‘s take on the Picard uniforms? Have you already watched the first episode of Picard? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

If you’re at all curious, here’s what ComicBook.com’s Jamie Lovett had to say in his review of the first couple of Picard episodes:

“Despite a few small missteps, the first few episodes of Star Trek: Picard are an engaging return for the titular character. Stewart’s powerful presence is the show’s backbone, but these new characters are endearing in their own right. The story is only getting started, with the first three episodes playing out like a three-act film, but it is simultaneously rewarding for longtime Star Trek fans while also being welcoming for newcomers. Star Trek: Picard looks to be an inspiring return for the titular character and fans new and old will be thrilled to be a part of the adventure.”

Star Trek Online is currently available, free to play, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. New episodes of Star Trek: Picard become available to stream Thursdays on CBS All Access. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Picard right here, and all of our previous coverage of Star Trek Online right here.

Disclaimer: ComicBook.com is owned by ViacomCBS.