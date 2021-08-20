No New Star Wars: Armada Products Currently in Development

✖

Atomic Mass Games has been pretty busy lately, as they not only handle Marvel: Crisis Protocol's new releases but also the Star Wars lines that were previously handled by Fantasy Flight Games. That includes Star Wars: Armada, Star Wars: X-Wing 2nd Edition, and Star Wars: Legion, and while Legion and X-Wing look to have new releases in the pipeline, Atomic Mass Games' latest message on social media indicates that Armada is a different story. The official ATG Twitter account released a statement that explained they are currently prioritizing reprintings of existing products and Organized Play initiatives, but as of right now they don't have any new Armada products in the works.

ATG wrote "As we move into 2022 and beyond, we are excited to continue support of Star Wars: Armada by prioritizing reprints of existing products and through Organized Play initiatives. However, we currently do not have any new Armada products in development. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."

Asmodee announced the move of the Star Wars miniatures games from Fantasy Flight to Atomic Mass Games in November of 2020, saying that ATG was its dedicated miniatures games studio and adding that future miniatures games would also be handled by the studio.

“Atomic Mass is committed to bringing people together through fun games, and Star Wars has been bringing people together through the power of myth and story for over 40 years,” Steve Horvath, Head of US Publishing, said. “Combining their talent with the strength of our current Star Wars games and the limitless possibilities of a galaxy far, far away is going to lead to incredible new experiences for tabletop gamers and Star Wars fans to enjoy.”

Now, obviously, fans are disappointed that there aren't any new products in the works for Armada, but with Legion being the most recent addition to the line and X-Wing 2nd Edition being launched within the last two years, it does make sense that Armada would take a back seat. That said, hopefully, this doesn't mean that there won't be any new releases for the game ever, but at least for the foreseeable future that will be the case.

Fantasy Flight previously announced the end to Star Wars: Imperial Assault, which was also disappointing to fans, but if you want those you can still order them from Asmodee or other retailers.

Are you disappointed about Armada? Let us know in the comments