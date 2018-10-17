‘Star Wars’ Actors Are Returning to Voice ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Characters

Actors from past Star Wars films and series are returning to voice their Clone Wars characters once again in Star Wars Battlefront II, Electronic Arts announced on Wednesday.

Star Wars Battlefront II’s Clone Wars content is coming soon with he first hero added to the game on October 30th being General Grievous, the cyborg who hunted and killed Jedi while keeping their lightsabers as trophies. Matthew Wood, the voice actor for General Grievous who voiced the character in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series will reprise his role in Star Wars Battlefront II.

“I always love revisiting characters from the Clone Wars era, because I feel like there are so many stories to be told!” Wood said about returning to the role of General Grievous. “Now, we have the ability to actually set foot into General Grievous’ shoes and see how he operates in real-time. That’s really exciting to me, to be able to portray the character in such a way! I’m a gamer myself, so I can’t wait to see how all this pans out with what the team has created.”

Count Dooku, another villain from the Clone Wars era, will also be voiced by a returning actor. Voice actor Corey Burton who portrayed the Sith Lord in The Clone Wars will return to voice Count Dooku again in Battlefront II when the characters is released in January.

The voice actors for both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker will also once again portray their characters throughout the rest of the year and into 2019. Obi-Wan Kenobi releases in Star Wars Battlefront II in November and will be voiced by James Arnold Taylor, the actor who voiced the character in The Clone Wars and has worked in other video games. Matt Lanter, the voice actor who gave life to Anakin Skywalker in The Clone Wars, will also return to voice the character when Anakin is released in February. Along with voicing the character during the animated series, Lanter says he’s already familiar with the Battlefront games and is a gamer himself.

“I’m a gamer! I played the first Star Wars Battlefront often,” he said. “Not really lately, I’ve got a new baby at home and she’s nine months, so I haven’t had a whole lot of gaming time recently. But before that – Battlefront is my game! I grew up playing first person shooters, and I love Star Wars. You know, I perform Star Wars, but I’m also a huge fan. A mix of the both is my perfect game. To be able to be a part of it is pretty incredible.”

General Grievous will be the first Star Wars Battlefront II hero released on October 30th with the rest of the Clone Wars characters following him in the next few months.