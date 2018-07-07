‘Star Wars Battlefront 2’ Update Brings New Starfighters to the Game

The latest Star Wars Battlefront II update is here and brings with it new ways to rank up those Hero Ships, new Starfighters, and even a new player mode! There’s a ton of new features that players can enjoy in a galaxy far, far away, including various bug fixes and optimization tweaks.

The team over at EA revealed on their blog their latest revamps to the title, including an epic new showdown for fans to enjoy. “This month we’re bringing you intense space battle action and a brand new way to progress your Hero Ships, in the form of Hero Starfighters! A new 8-Player mode featuring STAR WARS’ most heroic pilots dog-fighting against each other in elimination showdowns,” the latest update begins on the game’s official forums.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Meanwhile, heroic battles taking place on land will be looking a lot more cinematic,” the update continues. “You will now be able to turn lightsabers on and off with a push of a button for all Heroes carrying them. Lightsaber combat doesn’t only look and feel better, but plays better as well, with the addition of a stamina count to the lightsaber blocking function.”

Quality of life improvements have also been made in an effort to honor their promise of “every update” providing this sort of attention. Because of that, there are a couple of new features provided to the HUD on Hero Showdown in an effort to make strategizing even easier! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch below:

NEW CONTENT

FEATURES

Added new Hero Starfighters mode

Added the Sullustan appearance to the Resistance and Rebel version of the Assault class

Added the ability for players to swap their appearances pre-round

Added stamina count to lightsaber blocking and holding block, as well as a delay before the stamina starts regenerating. Stamina cost values are now significantly different for all lightsaber users

Added the ability for players to turn lightsabers on and off during gameplay (PS4: Triangle button, X1: Y button, PC: 2 key)

Re-designed daily quest system to now give 3 quests per day instead of 1, so the daily quests reward per quest has been reduced from 1000 to 500

On Strike, Objective Delivery Zones are now visually represented in the world

Added Yavin map on Jetpack Cargo

On Hero Showdown, added elements to the HUD that show the health of team members

HERO CHANGES

GENERAL

Fixed an issue on PS4 where Light Side Heroes could lose the functionality of their basic attack if they were caught in a Vader and Palpatine ability chain

Fixed an issue where cancelling a saber combo would enable saber users to perform an additional hit on the enemy from any range

Emperor Palpatine

Fixed and issue where Emperor’s main lightning ability took too long to recharge

Fixed issue with Emperor Palpatine’s chain lightning not working on close targets

Rey

Fixed and issues where Rey’s Dash Strike ability was dealing multiple damage

Chewbacca

Fixed an issue where Chewbacca’s Charge Slam could last indefinitely if the player rolled and fired at the same time while the ability was active

Bossk

Fixed an issue where Bossk’s dioxis could damage players inside the AT-AT

Lando

Fixed an issue where the lip-sync for the “Interrupting” Lando emote was off on his new appearances

Darth Vader

Fixed an issue where Darth Vader’s Intensified Lightsaber Throw displayed wrong information about the bonus damage granted

Boba Fett

Fixed an issue on PC where the player got concussed by the grenade when the grenade was deployed within less than 20 meters

Young Han Solo

Fixed an issue where the audio lines for Young Han Solo’s abilities Shoulder Charge and Sharpshooter were mixed up

HERO SHIP CHANGES

Darth Maul’s Scimitar

Lowered regen rate to 600 from 700

Made regeneration cooldown stop while being in cloak mode = You can’t regen while cloaking and it will resume the count down to regen when you get out of it again.

Increased cooldown time for cloak to 20 from 15.

Increased total health (hull + shield): (4500→5000)

Lando’s Millenium Falcon

Fixed an issue where Lando’s Falcon ability Enhanced Sensors played globally

Fixed an issue where using “Coaxium Injection” ability would display a placeholder text under the ability UI

Fixed an issue with the scoring event where Black Leader was displayed when the player gained score with the L3-37 Co-Pilot skill

Fixed an issue on PS4 with the killcam not being displayed after having been killed by Lando’s Millennium Falcon

Increased Lando´s Millennium Falcon Speed: Max Speed (110→ 115)

Reduced total health (hull + shield) from 17k → 12.5k

Tweaked regen value from 1200>1000

Iden’s TIE Fighter

Fixed an issue where crafting Iden’s TIE “ENGINE HEAT DISSIPATOR ” star card subtracted 2 skill points from the player’s inventory blocking one star card from reaching epic rarity in the process

Fixed an issue where the “Elite Pilot” star card for Iden Versio’s TIE/LN flipped at class level 5 instead of class level 20

Increased total health: (2000→ 2800)

Boba Fett’s Slave I

Tweaked regen value from 700>900

Increased speed: Max Speed (100→ 110)

Kylo Ren´s TIE Silencer

Increased total health (hull + shield): (4500→5000)

Tweaked regen value from 900>700

Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced

Increased total health (hull + shield): (2000→2800)

Luke Skywalker´s Red 5

Increased total health (hull + shield): (2700 → 3500)

Yoda’s Starfighter

Increased total health (hull + shield): (1600→ 2400)

Ion Stun skill nerfed. Decreased base duration from 6 to 3 seconds.

Slightly increased regeneration rate 300 > 350.

Tallie Lintra´s A-Wing

Increased total health (hull + shield): (1800→ 2600)

Poe Dameron´s Black One

Increased total health (hull + shield): (2700→ 3500)

Rey´s Millennium Falcon

Reduced total health (hull + shield) from 20k → 14k

Tweaked regen value from 1200>1100

Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon

Reduced total health (hull + shield) from 20k → 14k

Tweaked regen values from 1200>1100

Y-Wing

In Hero Starfighters game mode, reduced the efficiency of the Ion Cannon abilities stun effect

GAME MODE CHANGES

GALACTIC ASSAULT

Crait map is back in GA rotation after fixing issue with MVP screen.

Fixed an issue where players were able to enter in one of the troop transports blocking the attackers to complete the objective on Jakku

BLAST

Crait map is back in Blast rotation after fixing issue with MVP screen.

Reduced the player size from 20 to 16, in preparation for a future implementation of a 4-player based squad system

HERO SHOWDOWN

Fixed an issue on PC where after a match had started one team will lose 2 rounds instantly without any gameplay involved

STARFIGHTER ASSAULT

Changed Starfighter Assault Hero ship limits so one of the 3 ships doesn’t have to be the Millennium Falcon & increased Villain ship limits to 3 from 2

Fixed an issue on Ryloth where in Phase 3, there was no out of bounds on the map

ARCADE

Increased Combat Area size for all Starfighter Arcade maps and minor adjustment to vehicle spawn positions.

Fixed an issue that could cause the HUD and starfighter to visually jitter during Starfighter Arcade modes

HEROES VS VILLAINS

Fixed an issue on PS4 where players were spawned with the wrong character during the round (not 1st spawn)

Fixed an issue on X1 that caused the title to remain in a hang state after the player was eliminated in the “Roger Roger” battle scenario and immediately re-spawned as the scenario reached 0 tickets and the EOR triggered

EWOK HUNT

Fixed and issue where the “DEFEAT” prompt would be triggered when reaching the shuttle while the overtime was less than 10 seconds away from ending the match

MAP CHANGES

KESSEL

Fixed an issue where the player could fly out of the hole in the ceiling on Kessel Arcade

CRAIT

Fixed a lighting issue on the MVP screen

JABBA’S PALACE

Fixed a wall collision on Jabba’s Palace which lead to exploits during Heroes vs Villains matches

Fixed minor visual prop placement issue in one of the prison chambers

JAKKU

Reduced AT-ST limit to 1

Fixed an exploit where team 1 heroes could get into the landing transport vehicles in the final phase and hide inside them, being invulnerable from enemies, but still interacting with the objective

TAKODANA

Fixed an issue where players were able to get on top of the Takodana map with Boba Fett

Boba Fett maximum height issue fixed for Hero Showdown game mode.

GENERAL CHANGES

Added a countdown timer on the tiles for the limited game modes

Added progress bars on weapons and weapon mods in the front end

Challenge tiles on the Home screen now indicate what the player has to do to complete a challenge

Fixed an issue on PC where players were experiencing low FPS in Front End with a two monitor setup (2K/4k and 1080p setup)

Fixed an issue where leveling a unit with less than 100 experience threshold for its next rank, did not update the UI in the spawn screen until the player deployed with the unit again

Corrected the Aurebesh quotes for the Professional “Sportsman” appearance

Fixed an issue on X1 and PS4 in the Character Customization screen during the campaign where the inspect button had the same binding as the unequip button which made it impossible to unequip star cards from frontend

Fixed an issue where continuous music would overlap with other standard level music

Fixed an issue on PC – EOR Matchmaking – Blast & Heroes vs Villains – The user remains stuck in EOR screen when only one of the players clicks the Matchmake button while in a party

Fixed a text issue in the Japanese version where the text “DAILY CRATE” appearing on home screen upon first login in a day got cut off

KNOWN ISSUES