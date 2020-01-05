Star Wars Battlefront 2 Mod Brings Pope John Paul II to the Fight

The world of video game mods is wide and vast. They can range from, say, total overhaul mods that take video games like XCOM: Enemy Unknown and rework them to be more interesting, with loads more content, or they can be as simple as adding a new set of dialogue options to games like Fallout: New Vegas and so on. Their complexity and application are only limited by the tools available to modders. And yet, somehow, bringing Pope John Paul II to the video game Star Wars Battlefront II still seems like an odd choice, but here we are.

The mod, which you can check out in the preview video below, is from creator xD0IT, and replaces Kylo Ren’s recently released character model within Star Wars Battlefront II with one based on the likeness of Pope John Paul II. There’s three different white-colored skins, but they are all really variations on a theme. There is one, however, that includes a gold version of Kylo Ren’s iconic helmet, so there’s that at least.

The Pope John Paul II mod for Star Wars Battlefront II is available over at Nexus Mods. The actual Pope John Paul II served as, well, pope from 1978 to 2005, and died in April of that year. It’s unclear what, if anything, he might have thought of this mod in particular. But it exists, and is something you can download and play around with.

Star Wars Battlefront II is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker content for the video game recently released. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars Battlefront II right here.