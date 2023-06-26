Popular Star Wars Game Only $1.99 in New Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Between recent releases like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Star Wars: Squadrons -- and upcoming releases like Star Wars Outlaws -- it's a decent time to be a fan of Star Wars video games. It hasn't always been like this though. There was a period where Star Wars games weren't in a great place for several years up until 2015, when Star Wars Battlefront began to turn the ship in the right direction. Millions upon millions have enjoyed the first-person shooter since its release, making it one of the most popular Star Wars games ever made. That said, if you've never tried the shooter, you can now do so for only $1.99.

Right now, as in at the moment of writing this, the game on PS4 and Xbox One -- it's not on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but it is playable on these machines via backward compatibility -- is only $1.99 here at GameStop. The only catch is that this deal is for pre-owned versions of the game. With GameStop, pre-owned games are guaranteed to work or your money back, but if you prefer digital games or only brand-new retail copies, then this deal will not be for you.

"Feeling the ominous thud of an AT-AT stomping down on the frozen tundra of Hoth," reads an official blurb about the game. "Rebel forces firing blasters as Imperial speeder bikes zip through the lush forests of Endor. Intense dogfights between squadrons of X-wings and TIE fighters filling the skies. Immerse yourself in the epic Star Wars battles you've always dreamed of and create new heroic moments of your own in Star Wars Battlefront."

Right now, it's unclear if this is a limited time deal or a permanent price cut. The listing shows the price as a sale price, but there's no mention of when this deal will expire, so it's unclear. Whatever the case, know that by the time you're reading this, the deal may have expired. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Star Wars and all things gaming -- including all of the latest deals like this one -- click here.