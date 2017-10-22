Star Wars: Battlefront II’s Campaign Is a “Safe Space,” Separate From Multiplayer

Star Wars: Battlefront II’s campaign mode is a much-wanted addition that was absent from the first reboot and an option to hone your multiplayer skills in a “safe space.”

The campaign of the second installment in the series has been a topic that’s been discussed often for a variety of reasons since it was announced. One of these factors was related to the lack of campaign in the first game, a move that made players relieved to hear about the story mode in Battlefront II yet still skeptical about how it’d be implemented with nothing to base expectations off of.

Speaking to GameSpot recently, Battlefront II developer Motive producer David Robillard explained what the campaign experience will be like for those who decide to stay out of multiplayer for a while.

“It’s more of a safe space than onboarding,” Robillard said. “It’s its own separate experience. As an offline experience, we wanted the mechanics of it, the minute-to-minute gameplay, to be familiar for anybody who decides to go online.”

But if you’re looking for somewhere to get your feet wet before jumping into the full multiplayer experience, you’ll find that as well within Battlefront II’s campaign. Robillard said that it’s got something for everyone whether you’re simply using it as a launch point for PvP or whether you intend to stay there for good.

“Some players will say, ‘I’m not that much of a multiplayer [person]; I’d rather sit on my couch and play campaign.’ And that’s fine,” he said. “That’s what we wanted to provide. But for those who are intrigued by multiplayer, we want to give them the opportunity to hone their skills and get familiar with the controls. And then jump into multiplayer and not be disoriented by the controls.”

As far as the progression system in place through the Star Cards during the campaign, Robillard says that component stays in single-player.

“But the Star Cards you have are for single-player only,” he said. “They borrow from the concepts that are in multiplayer. You might see the same exact Star Wars from single-player to multiplayer, but your progression in single-player stays in single-player.”

He said that they may look into bridging multiplayer and single-player together sometime, but for now, that’s something they still need to look into.