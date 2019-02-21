‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ Community Manager Confirms Recent Canon Changes With Clone Troopers Update

The Star Wars lore is vast and constantly evolving. With books, comics, shows, movies, and video games – the galaxy far, far away is pretty good at making sure there’s a lot to get lost in. During a recent Reddit interaction, it looks like the community manager for Star Wars Battlefront II has confirmed yet another canon update, this time having to do with the Clone Troopers.

Aesthetic changes are nothing new, but the team did take to the Reddit boards to explain a little bit more about the Clone Trooper armor. According to EA, “The topic of Clone Trooper armour is one that we’ve seen a lot of feedback on across the last few months and back in December last year we mentioned that we were making some changes to the Clone Trooper appearance system. We’ve heard a lot about authenticity when it comes to Clone Troopers and how they look, which is why we have been working closely with our friends at Lucasfilm to ensure that each legion is representative of how you would expect them to look. One of the key goals for what we outline below is to bring you a lot more variety and choice to your Clone Trooper experience while retaining this authenticity.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This gives them a new default appearance with two phases that add variety. The changes being made also means that the number of potential Clone Trooper Legions being available to choose from will increase.

New Default “Shinies” (incl. Navigational Officer)

501st Battalion

327th Star Corps

91st Recon Corps (w/ new helmet)

104th Wolf Pack

212th Attack Battalion

Coruscant Guard

41st Elite Corps

181st Armor Division

87th Sentinel Corps

The 87th Sentinel Corps was definitely a hot topic for discussion regarding the new canon legion following the response about the two troopers being deployed at the same time, effectively giving them a more “recon” look.

You can read even more about the upcoming changes and the new Exchange Crates right here on the official Battlefront II Reddit board. As for the game itself, you can see what else is new on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.