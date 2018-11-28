‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ Coming To EA Access Today

Just in time for the new content that became available for the title, EA is set to drop Star Wars: Battlefront II on EA Access for Xbox One today, so you can check it out for yourself.

The game originally released last year, but ran into a flurry of controversy when the publisher was looking to apply a costly Loot Box system to the game. They pulled the loot boxes at the last moment, but that didn't help the game's reputation.

However, since that time, EA has been trying to "right the ship," offering free content updates for Battlefront, including new maps and multiplayer characters, as well as a bevy of goodies from the Clone Wars saga, which was announced earlier this year at E3.

Now, with EA Access, players can experience the full game without having to pay anything extra, including its robust single player campaign, as well as its signature multiplayer features, including the new Battle of Geonisis DLC, which became available this week alongside the newly introduced hero Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Battlefront II is the latest addition to the game's Vault service, which offers a variety of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles that are available for download to members of EA Access. Other recent additions to the service include Burnout Paradise Remastered, which came out earlier this year; Dante's Inferno, which recently joined the Xbox Live backward compatible program; and older favorites like the Dead Space and Mass Effect trilogies.

The service is still $29.99 a year and offers a variety of benefits to players, including trials of forthcoming releases, like the ones they had for Battlefield V and FIFA 19 before their debut; as well as the Vault, with its dozens of titles; and discounts on current and previously released games. If you prefer, you can also pay $4.99 a month for the service.

There's no word yet on when Battlefront II will be making its debut on Origin Access, but it's likely to come around within the next month, in the hopes of re-generating interest in the game and bringing players back in for multiplayer. We'll see what happens in the weeks ahead.

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.