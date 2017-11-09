‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’: Revamped Crystal and Crate Pricing Revealed

With Star Wars: Battlefront II just a few days away from release, many players are wondering just what kind of goods they’ll be able to earn in the game, and, more importantly, if they’ll have to pay money to get it.

DICE and Electronic Arts have already addressed this microtransaction system in the past, noting that changes were coming that would make it fairer for players across the board. But now that the Star Wars: Battlefront II trial is out for Xbox One, some players have gotten a good look at what changes have been made to the system.

Thanks to GameZone, we’ve gotten a breakdown of what crystals will cost players if they don’t wish to earn them in game, as well as what kind of crates they’ll be able to buy with them. Let’s take a closer look.

Crystal Pricing

When it comes to purchasing Crystals in-game with real cash, here’s how the pricing breaks down:

500 Crystals $4.99 (Origin Access Price $4.49)

1,000 Crystals $9.99 (Origin Access Price $8.99)

2,100 Crystals $19.99 (Origin Access Price $17.99)

4,400 Crystals $39.99 (Origin Access Price $35.99)

12,000 Crystals $99.99 (Origin Access Price $89.99)

Now, these purchases are optional, keep in mind, and if you’re a member of Origin Access, there appears to be some form of discount, to the tune of 10 percent. It’s unknown if EA Access members on Xbox One get a similar discount, but we don’t see why not.

It’s pretty decent pricing, which means you can pick up a few crates for around $5 or so. But what kind of crates can you buy for the money?

The Loot Crates

Hero Crate (110 Crystals)

Contains 1 or 2 Hero Star Cards, 1 other item and Crafting parts Other items include: Trooper Star Cards, Starfighter Star Cards, Special Star Cards, Vehicle Star Cards, Victory Poses, Emotes, and Weapons.



StarFighter Crate (120 Crystals)

Contains 1 or 2 Hero Star Cards, 1 other item and Crafting parts Other items include: Trooper Star Cards, Hero Star Cards, Special Star Cards, Vehicle Star Cards, Victory Poses, Emotes, and Weapons.



Trooper Crate (200 Crystals)

Contains 1 or 2 Hero Star Cards, 1 other item and Crafting parts Other items include: Hero Star Cards, Special Star Cards, Vehicle Star Cards, Victory Poses, Emotes, and Weapons.



It appears that the more you spend on crates, the better chance you have of getting better Hero Star Cards for your pack. We’re still digging into the trial, so we have yet to see what kind of cards we’re able to get, but we’ll see if we can provide more details soon.

Star Wars: Battlefront II will release on November 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin PC.