‘Star Wars: Dark Forces’ Fan Remake Led by Obsidian Dev, Demo Available

Following the news that one fan remade Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer’ using Unreal Engine 4, fan-driving projects were given a hefty spotlight once more. With the Star Wars celebration coming up soon, it only makes sense that fans and gamers alike would have their heads up in a galaxy far, far away. The latest project to deserve that limelight? A fan-made Star Wars: Dark Forces remake from the beloved PC classic, and it looks beyond stunning for anyone that may have missed out on it back in the 90s.

For those that don’t know, Dark Forces was a PC and PlayStation game that first made its debut back in the 90s as part of the bigger Jedi Knight series. The title was met with incredible love, so much so that there was even a sequel, making this remake the perfect opportunity to dive right in but with more modernized graphics. After all, alot has changed graphically since the 90s and a title not aging well is to be expected.

Another cool aspect about this project is that it’s being helmed by Obsidian’s Senior Environment Artist Jason Lewis (though this is not an Obsidian endeavor) in addition to a few other developers from other companies. It’s definitely a talented bunch, and his ArtStation portfolio attached to this remake is definitely an impressive addition to this hype.

Ready to try out a demo of the fan-made remaster while the team continues to work towards completion? You can download it right here.

Thoughts on the latest Star Wars passion project? What other older titles would you like to see get the Unreal Engine 4 treatment? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me with your best takes over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

