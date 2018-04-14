Star Wars Destiny Gets Last Jedi And Rogue One Dice Binders

Star Wars: Destiny is a collectible dice and card experience where hardcore fans of a galaxy far, far away can battle it out with iconic heroes and villains from this beloved universe. Locations, characters, and themes from the entire canon are represented, providing a truly immersive experience for loyal fans. To further excite players, Fantasy Flight Games has just debuted three new Dice Binders, which can be seen below:

Featuring Rogue One’s Jyn Erso, the infamous Luke Skywalker, and Captain Phasma, all three Binders cater for 44 dice and 44 sleeved cards. It’s the perfect way to premiumize the gameplay experience and look pretty spiffy while doing it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more about this table top experience, this is what Fantasy Flight had to say about Star Wars Destiny:

“In Star Wars: Destiny, two players engage in a fast-paced duel, each striving to eliminate the other’s characters first. The game’s innovative mechanisms combine dice-driven combat with faction-driven hand management. Straightforward rules make the game easy to learn, but also enable deep strategic thinking and clever deck-building. Players can create decks that include characters from every faction and any era, as long as heroes and villains are on opposite sides of the fight. For example, Padmé Amidala might fight alongside Rey and Finn, taking on Jabba the Hutt, Kylo Ren, and Jango Fett.

Each round, you use your characters’ abilities, an assortment of dice, and a carefully constructed thirty-card deck filled with events, upgrades, and supports. You and your opponent alternate actions: activating your dice, playing cards from your hand, attacking your foes, and claiming the battlefield. You need to prove your skills and defeat your opponent’s characters to claim your destiny!”

At launch in November 2016, Star Wars: Destiny consists of two starter sets — Rey and Kylo Ren, each with nine dice and 24 cards — and the Awakenings booster packs, each containing one die and five cards.”

The game is available now and continues to grow with expansions, first looks, and even more lore! Have you had a chance to check out Star Wars: Destiny yet? What are your thoughts on the Star Wars-verse in the form of tabletop? Sound off with all of your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!