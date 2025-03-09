New Star Wars Game Is Already on Sale

There have been a plethora of Star Wars video games released over the years, spanning every era of the franchise. Back in January, Aspyr brought a prequel era game to modern platforms with some new features, and the game has already gotten a nice discount. The game in question is Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles. It normally costs $19.99, but Steam users can purchase it right now at 35% off. That knocks the price down to just $12.99, and that savings could convince some gamers that have been on the fence up to this point.

The discount on Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles will last through Monday, March 10th, so those interested in taking advantage have just over 24 hours left to claim this deal. Aspyr is currently hosting a flash sale on Steam, and Jedi Power Battles is one of 5 games that have received a temporary price drop as a result. Star Wars: Bounty Hunter is also included in this sale, with the Jango Fett game priced at just $9.99, down from its normal $19.99.

rifle tusken raider is a new playable character in star wars episode i: jedi power battles

Aspyr’s Star Wars games are largely faithful to the original versions. In the case of Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles, fans can expect an experience that isn’t much different from the one that debuted on the original PlayStation and Dreamcast back in 2000. There are some differences, however. Notably, the game now features several characters that weren’t playable in the original, including various takes on Tusken Raiders and Battle Droids. There’s also an option to make Mace Windu’s lightsaber accurate to the films, since the original game assigned him a blue one, before he started using purple in Attack of the Clones.

Reception to Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles has been mixed on Steam since the game’s release. A lot of the complaints about the game have centered around the fact that the gameplay feels a bit dated. However, it seems fans of hack and slash games have had fun with it, and many of the user reviews advised waiting for a sale. If you’re a big Star Wars fan that’s willing to overlook some of the game’s flaws, this is probably the perfect opportunity.

Diehard Star Wars fans that don’t mind spending extra can also check out a special collector’s edition of Jedi Power Battles, which was announced last month by Limited Run Games. The collector’s edition is being offered for both consoles and PC, and features a bunch of extras based on the game itself, as well as Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Pre-orders for the collector’s edition are set to close on March 23rd, so those interested still have a few weeks left to take advantage.

Do you plan on snagging this Star Wars game on sale? Did you play Jedi Power Battles on the original PlayStation or Dreamcast?