Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles Reveals Gorgeous Collector’s Edition

Aspyr brought Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles to modern platforms last month, but if you’ve been holding out waiting for a potential physical release, you’re in luck. Not only will there be a physical version for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox, there will also be a sleek collector’s edition for those willing to spend a little bit more. The standard edition will cost $34.99, while the premium edition will be available for $79.99. That extra cost will get players some bonus items inspired by both the video game and The Phantom Menace movie.

The standard and premium editions are both being handled by Limited Run Games. LRG has handled the physical releases for many of Aspyr’s Star Wars games, so this shouldn’t be too surprising. As with the releases for games like Star Wars Episode I: Racer and Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Jedi Power Battles will come in a foil-stamped collector’s box. The box features the Battle Droids used by the Trade Federation. Inside the box, there’s also a Battle Droid pin, which can either fold up, or stand straight. The collector’s edition also features the game, a commemorative coin featuring the Droideka, a certificate of authenticity, a 12×16 poster, and a metal figurine of Obi-Wan Kenobi, based on the character’s Episode I appearance. In addition to consoles, there’s also a PC version of the collector’s edition.

pre-orders for the collector’s edition are available now

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles was originally released in 2000, nearly a year after the film’s debut in theaters. The version released on current platforms is largely the same as the one that came out 25 years ago on PlayStation and Dreamcast. It still offers 1-2 player local co-op, and there are still the same over-the-top codes that were common for that era, including Big Head Mode. Seriously, every game in 2000 seemed to have a Big Head Mode.

Jedi Power Battles does feature some changes though, mostly to how the playable characters are handled. Rather than forcing players to unlock favorites like Darth Maul and Queen Amidala, those characters are now playable at the start. The game has also added several new characters that weren’t previously playable, including Tusken Raiders, Ishi Tib, and Jar Jar Banks. There’s even an option to make the Lightsabers faithful to the films, giving Mace Windu the purple Lightsaber he started using in Episode II, rather than the blue he had in the original game.

Pre-orders for both the standard and premium versions of Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles are available now through the Limited Run Games website right here. This is an open pre-order window, but the trade off is that buyers will have to wait at least a few months for the game to ship; there’s an estimate of July for the standard edition, and September for the collector’s edition. The open window on pre-orders will close on March 23rd at 11:59 p.m. ET.

