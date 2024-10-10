Star Wars: Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles Releasing in January

Star Wars: Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles is getting new life with a re-release on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X on January 23, 2025. The new release is an enhanced version of the original 2000 Star Wars game of the same name.

For those that don’t know: Star Wars: Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles was released on the PS1, then the Sega Dreamcast and Game Boy Advance, back in 2000 via LucasArts. Upon release, it didn’t review that well, nor did it hang with some of the Star Wars commercial hits of this tine. Yet, Aspyr clearly thinks there is enough interest to re-release it because that is exactly what it is doing, making it the latest Star Wars re-release from the developer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Take back the Theed Palace in this fast and furious lightsaber action game,” reads an official blurb about the game. “You will have the power of the Force and your trusty lightsaber to help you ward off legions of battle droids, destroyer droids, assassins, and other creatures from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.”

The game’s official description continues: “Play as Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Plo Koon, Adi Gallia, or Qui-Gon Jinn facing off against droids and other familiar foes from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Or, play as one of the previously locked characters such as Darth Maul, Captain Panaka, Queen Amidala, Ki-Adi Mundi, and the Battle Droid, now available from the start!”

The re-release will include two-player couch co-op and a new game plus mode. Meanwhile, players will have the option to use new, modern controls or use the classic controls.