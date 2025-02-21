The Best Star Wars Game and Its Sequel Are Now 100% Free

The best Star Wars game is now 100 percent free to download and keep. What the best Star Wars game is of course subjective, to a degree. The modern era of Star Wars video games has produced the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. There was also 2024’s Star Wars Outlaws. Meanwhile, back in the 2010s EA attempted to revive the Star Wars Battlefront brand, somewhat unsuccessfully. Star Wars video games are no doubt in a decent place, but long gone are the glory days of Star Wars video games.

While some may actually prefer 90s Star Wars games, headlined by Star Wars: TIE Fighter, it is the 2000s that gave Star Wars fans both the original Star Wars Battlefront games and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel. This is no doubt a great run for Star Wars video games, evident by the fact the highest-rated Star Wars game ever was released: the aforementioned KOTOR.

Right now, this Star Wars classic, and its sequel, are both free via the mobile version of the Epic Games Store. In other words, the Android and iOS versions of these two classic Star Wars games are free.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, for those that don’t know, is an RPG from BioWare before it became more widely known for the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series. It was released back in 2003 and boasts a 94 on Metacritic. Interestingly, its 2004 sequel — Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords — was not made by BioWare but fellow RPG powerhouse Obsidian Entertainment, a studio that went on to makes games like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, The Outer Worlds, and Avowed. It boasts an 86 on Metacritic.

In addition to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel, the following mobile games are also available right now for free via the mobile version of the Epic Games Store: Cultist Simulator, Figment 2: Creed Valley, Machinarium, Road Redemption, Shadow Fight 4: Arena, Trailer Park Boys: Greasy Money, and Warface: GO.

