Star Wars: Hunters Reveals New Characters, Maps, and Mode

The upcoming free-to-play video game Star Wars: Hunters from Zynga and Lucasfilm Games has officially revealed new characters, maps, and a new mode for the video game. This is in addition to the previously revealed details from last year. There is still no official release date announced for the title, but it is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch as well as mobile devices, both iOS and Android, at some point later this year.

More specifically, Star Wars: Hunters has revealed two new “Hunters” that players can get their hands on, Skora and Sprocket, when the game launches. Skora is described as a “legendary cartel doctor” that helps heal up allies while injuring enemies. Sprocket, on the other hand, is described as a fan of the Hunters that joins the Arena with help from a bunch of droids in order to prove his own mettle.

“Skora is a chemistry genius,” the official reveal blog states. “Now chemistry is a very broad subject so let’s break it down a little. Skora uses her fiendish intellect to engineer stims for allies and poisons for enemies. Skora’s personality is off-putting to some, as you can never tell what she really thinks of you. If she’s cackling, it’s a signal that she’s plotting a prank. She is exactly the kind of scum and villainy you want on your team.”

“Sprocket is a whiz kid and bonafide technical genius,” the same blog adds. “He more than makes up for his lack of brawn with his quick thinking, fast reflexes, and superior technology. He’s also a passionate fan of Hunters of the Outer Rim, and his childlike enthusiasm can warm the hearts of even the toughest members of the audience. His super-advanced droids and weaponry are unmatched.”

As for the new maps, The Great Hunt is an Escort map requiring Hunters to transport a giant harpoon through Tatooine to Endor while Dusty Ridge is set on the sandy dunes of Tatooine — and is specifically for the newly revealed game mode, Huttball. In Huttball, players try to get as many goals as possible against their opponents which is easier said than done given that it is imminently dangerous to play.

As noted above, Star Wars: Hunters is set to release, free to play, on the Nintendo Switch and for mobile devices, iOS and Android both, later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Star Wars video game right here.

