14 Iconic Star Wars Games On Sale for Just $20

A bunch of iconic Star Wars games are being sold together for a total of $20, which is a total steal. Star Wars has some of the best licensed games out there, especially given the time they were releasing. A lot of licensed games were rushed cash grabs, sometimes tying in with a film, meaning the quality wasn't the best as it had to be developed quickly to coincide with the movie's release. However, many Star Wars games just existed on their own as expansions of the beloved sci-fi universe. Although Star Wars games have slowed down in the last decade as EA has been the sole publisher of the franchise since Disney acquired the series, a bunch of developers are now working on games in the franchise.

However, there are a ton of amazing older games that still hold up that are worth going back to. Thankfully, Fanatical has 14 great Star Wars games for just $20. Some of these games include Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2005), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2, and many more. Those games alone are probably worth a collective $20. The retail value for this bundle is $99.99 and the sale is only going for another day or so, so it's worth taking advantage of if you have the money. The full list of games follows:

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: Empire at War

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars: Dark Forces 2

Star Wars: Jedi Knight

Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2005)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes

It's a great bundle and one we highly encourage you take advantage of while it's so cheap. These are some of the best Star Wars games out there and while there are some other great Star Wars games missing from this bundle, this does a good job catching you up to speed. All copies of the game are for Steam and some of them even work on Steam Deck with some tinkering.

Are you going to take advantage of this Star Wars bundle? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.