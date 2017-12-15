Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR System Getting The Last Jedi Content Soon

For anyone who was wondering whether the price tag was worth it, it seems as though Lenovo has ongoing plans for its Jedi Challenges AR game. New content is being added next month that is inspired by events and characters from The Last Jedi, according to an update from the company today.

Right now, the game (which uses a headset and a replica of the series’ iconic hero saber, along with a tracking beacon) has a few interesting functions already, including one-on-one duals with series villains, a strategy-style war game, and a playable version of the Holochess board built into the Millennium Falcon. In January, it’s set to receive the following with the new expansion:

New Lightsaber Duel – Players can duel two elite Praetorian Guards featured in The Last Jedi. This is the first time Jedi Challenges players will duel two characters at the same time.

– Players can duel two elite Praetorian Guards featured in The Last Jedi. This is the first time Jedi Challenges players will duel two characters at the same time. New Planet for Strategic Combat – Three thrilling new levels of Strategic Combat set on Crait, a brand new planet that debuts in the film, will come with the update. Battle new enemies and vehicles including the formidable First Order AT-M6 walker.

– Three thrilling new levels of Strategic Combat set on Crait, a brand new planet that debuts in the film, will come with the update. Battle new enemies and vehicles including the formidable First Order AT-M6 walker. New Content in Assault mode – All-new enemies and levels will be introduced, including the First Order Stormtrooper Executioner and Riot Control Stormtrooper.

– All-new enemies and levels will be introduced, including the First Order Stormtrooper Executioner and Riot Control Stormtrooper. Introduction of Porgs – Players will be rewarded with fan-favorite porgs in augmented reality.

Immersive and challenging, the AR experience is an exciting addition to the line-up of breakthroughs that Star Wars has recently achieved in gaming. The system uses a Lenovo Mirage AR headset, which works with the Tracking beacon to accurately project enemies or items in real time around the user.

Jedi Challenges is currently available for $199.99, and it looks like more expansions are planned for the future. Players who own the set will be able to download the expansion for free when it releases.