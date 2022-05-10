Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Release Window Seemingly Revealed

✖

Publisher Electronic Arts seems to have revealed when the upcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be releasing. At this point in time, there's nothing in an official capacity that we know about the forthcoming game other than the fact that Respawn Entertainment is working on it at this very moment. And while it seems likely that we'll get new information on the project before May comes to a close, EA seems to have tipped its hand, at least in regard to the game's launch window.

Found in a new financial presentation today, EA outlined the games that it has slated to release over the course of the company's next fiscal year. In doing so, it gave a breakdown of where certain titles will be launching over this period of time. While Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 was nowhere to be specifically found in this outline, EA did mention that it has a "Partner Title" slated to launch in Q4. In all likelihood, this game is the Fallen Order sequel, even if EA isn't willing to specify as much right now. Assuming that this is accurate, it would also mean that the game is going to launch at some point between January 2023 and March 2023.

Even though this is a logical launch window for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, this is a bit disappointing to see given some prior reports we heard about earlier in 2022. While plans could have obviously shifted within EA, Fallen Order 2 was at one point rumored to be releasing later this year. Even though this no longer seems to be the case, the fact that the game will be arriving in less than a year's time should still be exciting.

Are you saddened to hear that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 likely won't be released until 2023? And when do you believe that we'll see the project formally revealed for the first time? Be sure to let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.