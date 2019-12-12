Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Adds New Highly Requested Feature

With just over a week to go until the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans can hardly be blamed for feeling the need to kill some time with some good Star Wars media. Thankfully, EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order certainly fits into that category. The game has been well-received by fans and reviewers alike, and now the game’s latest patch is bringing some much-requested additions. Developer Respawn Entertainment has announced a new Photo Mode as well as a change to the game’s lightsaber customization. The developer has also added a number of bug fixes, as well.

We’re rolling out a patch for #JediFallenOrder, due out this week, that will include: 🔹A brand-new Photo Mode

🔹A new toggle that will allow you to remove a specific part of Cal’s lightsaber from within the customization menu

🔹General bug fixes 🗒️: https://t.co/tvLYdPc5CX — Respawn (@Respawn) December 10, 2019

Photo Mode has become a popular addition to games over the last few years. In the age of Instagram, games like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have increased their online presence as players have used their respective photo modes to share their strongest and strangest photos with their followers. Taking a cue from games like these, Jedi: Fallen Order will allow gamers to play around with a number of different options so they can share their coolest pictures on social media. Players will be able to adjust the following:

Camera Height

Camera Rotate

Zoom

Tilt

Focal Distance

F-Stop

Exposure

Vignette

Film Grain

Chromatic Aberration

Hide player

Hide AI

Filter

Filter Strength

Place Spotlight

Remove Spotlight

Spotlight Brightness

Spotlight Warmth

Hide UI

As many Star Wars fans can attest, part of the appeal of wielding a lightsaber is also being able to customize your own. Jedi: Fallen Order allows players to change the color of their lightsaber, and now players will have an additional option in the game. Respawn Entertainment is intentionally playing coy about the exact change, as it does spoil part of the game’s story, but it is a change that fans have requested and those that have reached a certain point in the game should be able to surmise a guess as to what that is.

