Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Actor Reveals The “Most Exciting” Thing About The Game

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to release later this year in November via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will star Cal Kestis, a young Jedi on the run who’s brought to life by Cameron Monaghan, best known for his roles in Gotham and Shameless. And according to Monaghan, the thing that excites him the most about the game, is what hasn’t been shown by Respawn Entertainment, such as the game’s varied worlds.

“Just some #StarWarsJediFallenOrder shots I love,” wrote Monaghan in a new Instagram post. “There’s so much of this game that hasn’t been shown yet. A lot of my favorite worlds are very different than the ones you’ve already seen and I think that’s what excites me the most. Incredibly proud of the creativity in this team and the extraordinary amount of effort they’ve put into making this thing so special.”

As you will know, Respawn Entertainment has also been talking up the game’s varied worlds, which players can freely travel to via their own ship. That said, at the moment, there’s been no word of how many planets there are in the game, but it’s believed each offers up a couple hours of content, and each also has its own little hub where you can hang out, talk to NPCs, and participate in activities.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it releases on November 15. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming single-player, story-driven game, click here.

“A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new third-person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment,” reads an official pitch of the game. “This narratively driven, single-player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.”