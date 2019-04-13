‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Dev Says Cal’s Lightsaber “Grows and Evolves”

Fans are ecstatic to finally learn some details about Respawn Entertainment‘s upcoming Star Wars game. During the festivities at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, the highly-anticipated game was officially revealed with its first trailer, which you can see above. We’ve learned that Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan will be main protagonist Cal Kestis, who players will be controlling throughout the adventure. Of course, Cal will be wielding a lightsaber as well as Jedi abilities, which players will need to learn to master over the course of the game. However, according to game director Stig Asmussen, the lightsaber will be evolving over the course of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

While on stage during the panel to unveil the upcoming game, the devs were asked about Cal’s lightsaber, as it has been the main focus of the teasers leading up to this point. When asked, however, Asmussen shot back “How do you know that’s Cal’s lightsaber?” Naturally, eyebrows raised across the world. It was quickly noted that the lightsaber does in fact look a bit weathered, which would imply that it once belonged to someone else.

After implying that the lightsaber is another Jedi’s, Asmussen went on to say that there are many spoilers that revolve around it, which is why he didn’t go into detail about it. However, he did offer up a few pieces of information. “It’s so intimately tied to the story,” he said. “It’s just full of spoilers. What I will say is that over the course of the game, it will grow and evolve. In many respects, it’s kind of a reflection of Cal.”

Outside of that, we’ll likely be waiting until Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrives on November 15th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Who did that lightsaber once belong to? Are you beyond excited to get your hands on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

