New Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Concept Art Revealed

A new batch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS4, Xbox One, and PC concept art has been revealed, courtesy of Dark Horse, who’s releasing The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this November. As the name suggests, the book features art from the highly-anticipated Respawn Entertainment and EA game. And while the book isn’t available yet, some concept art from it has been revealed — via IGN — showing off protagonist Cal Kestis, an AT-AT Walker, and more.

The concept art in question doesn’t really reveal anything new, but it does provide new and finer looks at a variety of art from the upcoming game. And, as you’d expect, it looks like Star Wars concept art, which isn’t a bad thing, not even close, but there’s nothing too surprising. The most interesting piece is probably the Cal Kestis concept art given that he’s a brand-new, canon character we haven’t seen much of.

That said, I’m not a big fan of his outfit in the concept art, which is just a bit too cluttered for my liking. I don’t know, it almost gives me a blacksmith vibe. Fortunately, Kestis looks much better and sharper in the actual game.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to release worldwide on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to release a few days later on November 19. You can pre-order it here.

“A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new third-person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment,” reads an official pitch of the game from EA. “This narratively driven, single-player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.”