Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Developer Teases New Single-Player Game

✖

Respawn Entertainment, which is the studio most well-known for working on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Apex Legends, has teased a new single-player title that it is currently working on. While we have heard some slight details about this mysterious project in the past, as of today, the company has now provided a handful of new details via some recently revealed job listings.

According to these new roles that are open at Respawn Entertainment, the single-player game in question is slated to be part of a wholly new IP that the studio is creating. As such, the positions that are looking to be filled are pretty major and will have a direct impact on how this game takes shape. "The project is in its early stages and you will take ownership of substantial ideas and features from blue-sky conceptualization to shipped game," says one descriptive line in a detailed section talking about the role and what it entails.

We're developing a brand new singleplayer adventure from Respawn Entertainment. We're a small, but ambitious team with a history of dreaming big and making splashes. Come work with us:https://t.co/UCeYwarI6khttps://t.co/Qeonc5IzfGhttps://t.co/rKxhtgXFiUhttps://t.co/rNaI4zoq0J pic.twitter.com/g0zgQVUS4D — Badmofo | Mohammad Alavi (@iambadmofo) July 22, 2021

Speaking more to the world that is being created, Respawn says that this is a game that will really engage those who are looking to be as creative as possible. "This new single-player title is a designer’s dream playground with a freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits," says another line in the job post. "Our critically acclaimed, multi-platform games have always established a “fun comes first” sensibility in a design process that allows creativity and new ideas to shine."

As mentioned, we have heard about Respawn's work on a new IP in the past, but these new job listings have shed even more light than normal on the upcoming title. Sadly, considering how early in development this game still is, it will likely be quite some time until we see it formally announced.

So what type of game would you like to see Respawn create in the future? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.