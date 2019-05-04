Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gameplay Will Be Revealed at EA Play

Electronic Arts’ new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game that was revealed last month only has one big trailer to its name right now, and it’s one that doesn’t focus on gameplay. The stylish cinematic gave a first look at Fallen Order, and in June, people looking forward to it will get a much better look at the game when gameplay is revealed for the first time. Fallen Order developer Respawn Entertainment confirmed on Star Wars Day that the reveal would take place during EA Play and E3.

Knowing that June’s gameplay reveals will be centered around EA’s big event and E3 itself shouldn’t be too surprising, but it’s nice to have it confirmed. EA said not long after the game was revealed that gameplay would be shown off in June, though neither EA Play nor E3 were mentioned. It pretty much went without saying that the game would make an appearance at EA’s big show, though perhaps this means we’ll see Fallen Order in more than one place during E3. There’s a chance Fallen Order could have some type of marketing deal with Microsoft, and the company has confirmed it plans on bringing Xbox news back to E3 unlike Sony who’s opted out of the big expo for the first time.

Mark your calendars, your first look at #StarWarsJediFallenOrder gameplay will be next month at EA Play and E3! More details to come. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/NZhVEpJG7m — Respawn (@Respawn) May 4, 2019

More details pertaining to the gameplay reveal are said to be unveiled prior to EA Play actually taking place, so we’ll hopefully learn more about what EA plans on showing off between now and the event. EA Play takes place on June 7th, and according to the publisher, things are being done a bit differently this year.

“We’re skipping the press conference this year and are replacing it with multiple live streams that will air during the first two days of the event, bringing you more of what you’ve told us you want – more gameplay and insights from the teams making the games,” EA said about the event.

If you’re already sold on the game and aren’t too worried about what the gameplay will look like, you can always get it now at a discount.

