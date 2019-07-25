Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Plays Like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Says Developer

When Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this year, it will play a bit more like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice than Dark Souls, this is according to the game’s lead combat designer Jason de Haras, at least. This is to say, the game’s combat will have a heavy focus on parrying and blocking, though it won’t be as challenging as the FromSoftware title, have a stamina bar, and will have a bit more player agency.

“I thought it was pretty badass, and a little comforting to know that you could make this type of game without a stamina bar,” said de Heras while speaking to Edge. “They let you attack, they let you roll, they do all this for free – and then the AI will tell you if you’re doing the correct thing. It just confirmed to us that you don’t have to limit everything the player does; let them have a little more agency, and then let the AI give them a slap on the wrist or a punch in the face. It was a positive thing for us to know there was a game that was similar to ours. Very similar.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, this isn’t the first time the game has been compared to the new FromSoftware title. Further, it’s also been generally compared to Dark Souls as well. And given that one of the most acclaimed parts of Sekiro is its combat, this is probably a good thing.

Developer Respawn Entertainment has never made anything but a first-person shooter, and so Jedi: Fallen Order is a big step for it, not only because it’s an action-adventure game with an emphasis on hand-to-hand combat, but it’s in third-person.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on November 15. Meanwhile, at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming single-player, story-driven Star Wars experience, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.