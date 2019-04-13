‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Features a New Droid Named BD-1

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order consists of many new faces and settings, one of which is a faithful droid companion named BD-1. The small, bipedal droid assists the game’s protagonist, Cal Kestis, in his story as he’s pursued by the Empire’s forces after surviving the events of Order 66. Not much is known about what role the droid will serve gameplay wise in Fallen Order, but Respawn Entertainment did offer more details on the creation of the droid and its relationship with Cal.

During the Star Wars Celebration Chicago panel where the first trailer for the game and its release date were revealed, Respawn head Vince Zampella was joined by game director Stig Asmussen on stage to discuss the characters in Fallen Order. Droids are some of the most beloved parts of the Star Wars properties with characters like R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8, and others being as recognizable as the human characters, so it makes sense that BD-1 would get some of the spotlight.

“That little guy is BD-1,” said Asmussen when the concept art below was shown during the stream. “Internally at Respawn, that stands for ‘Buddy Droid 1,’ and that’s exactly what he is to Cal. They’re best friends. I would not consider BD a sidekick at all. They’re equals.”

The game director continued to say that both Cal and BD-1 go on to say Cal and BD-1 would learn to lean on one another during their story. Asmussen also offered some details on BD-1’s functions while tying the droid’s role into the game’s narrative.

“Like we’ve been saying, this is dark times,” he continued. “So you need somebody to provide a little bit of light, and that’s exactly what BD does. One of his functions is a spotlight, and that’s just one of the many useful tools that BD has that you’ll be able to find and upgrade over the course of the game.”

Asmussen also described the voice of BD-1 as “totally legit” since Respawn enlisted the help of Ben Burtt, the Star Wars sound designer who created the droid’s voice. The game director described BD-1’s voice as “whimsical” and “endearing.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to release on November 15th.

