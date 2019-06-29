New Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gameplay Revealed

Star Wars fans caught a glimpse of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order during Electronic Arts’ EA Play presentation, but it was only a small sample of what the game contained. Some who attended the actual event got to see a closed-doors demo of Fallen Order that was said to be a better representation of what the game is like. The extended cut of that demo has now been released by EA and can be seen above.

We see Fallen Order’s star Cal Kestis who’s played by Gotham actor Cameron Monaghan all throughout the demo, a new character in the Star Wars universe who serves as the Padawan protagonist. Cal is one of the surviving Jedi after the events of Order 66 and is taking on the Empire with the help of his new droid companion BD-1 and rebel forces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Forest Whitaker who played Saw Gerrera in the film also makes an appearance in the extended demo as well. Gerrera returns in Fallen Order with the actor reprising his role, though it’s a much younger version of the character that we’re seeing here.

Parts of the gameplay demo do come from what was shown publicly during EA Play though. The first gameplay reveal showed Cal fighting his way into an Empire establishment while chopping down enemies with his lightsaber and tossing them around with his Force powers. You’ll notice that there won’t be any limbs flying off in these fights though, a decision which appears to have come down from Disney. Cal has some of the usual Force powers that you’d expect him to have as well as the ability to immobilize a target, so even if you’re not chopping off people’s heads or limbs, you’ll still be able to pull off some stylish moves.

Discussions have been ongoing about Fallen Order before this demo’s release and will continue afterwards as we learn more about the game. We already know now that the game won’t have load times, according to those in charge of Fallen Order, so it’ll hopefully end up being a pretty seamless experience. The rest of the game outside of this demo is also fully playable now based on what was said during E3, so perhaps we’ll be seeing more demos and gameplay videos like this one as we move closer towards the game’s release.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on November 15th.