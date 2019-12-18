New Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Patch Tweaks Combat and More

Hot on the heels of the new photo mode and more, developer Respawn Entertainment has released a new, smaller patch for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that addresses a number of little quality-of-life issues that should make for an overall more enjoyable experience with the video game. In short, now might be the best time to pick it up if you haven’t or if you previous put it down.

The biggest change here, according to Respawn, is that protagonist Cal Kestis is now “more responsive during combat.” That includes changes to a variety of combat maneuvers and effects like staggering, kicks, and more. There’s also a fix in place for ledge grab and climbing problems as well as an audio issue where sound effects wouldn’t come out quite right. The terrarium has also been fixed so that it no longer prevents seeds from growing. You can check out the full patch release notes right here.

We’ll be releasing a small patch today for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Focusing on improvements to combat, tweaks to the Terrarium and bug fixes.https://t.co/Ld4Gwi5aJc pic.twitter.com/qVS4v2VHig — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) December 17, 2019

Here’s how publisher EA describes the game over on its official website:

“Aided by a former Jedi Knight, a prickly pilot, and a fearless droid companion, you must escape the sinister machinations of the Imperial forces in this story driven adventure.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Star Wars game right here.