‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Will Not Be A Short Game, Confirms Director

Earlier this month, developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher Electronic Arts revealed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new single-player Star Wars game that will hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 15. The game will have no microtransactions and zero multiplayer. And given that the game has no multiplayer, a lot of players suspect it will have a long, meaty campaign. Meanwhile, some — perhaps those coming off of Star Wars Battlefront II’s six-hour campaign — are skeptical of Jedi: Fallen Order’s length.

That all said, recently while speaking to Press Start, the game’s creative director, Stig Asmussen, confirmed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will not be a short adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In terms of timeframe, it’s not going to be a short game,” said Asmussen. “I’ve read some stuff. Comments like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a five-hour game,’ after Vince Zampella announced that we’re going to be single-player only, and no microtransactions, and that kind of stuff. It’s going to be a quality experience.”

As you can see, Asmussen doesn’t divulge just how long the campaign will be. Further, he never says it’s going to be long either, just not short, which suggests maybe it will come down somewhere between 12-20 hours long. Unfortunately, Respawn isn’t speaking about the game length right now, but hopefully that will change in a couple months when the game is rolled back out for E3.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of additional ports. And when asked about a Nintendo Switch port specifically, EA confirmed there’s currently no plans to bring the game to the Nintendo system.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated Star Wars game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, as always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and sound off there. How long do you think Jedi: Fallen Order will be? How long would you like it to be?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!