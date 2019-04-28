Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Writer Says Lucasfilm Has Been Great To Work With

While EA and others have let Respawn Entertainment make the Star Wars game they want to with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been some external guidance and input here and there. For crafting the game’s story, everything has go through and be improved by Lucasfilm. And this makes sense. The game is canon, which means Lucasfilm is taking its story very seriously. That said, according to Chris Avellone, a writer on the game, Lucasfilm has actually been great to work with.

[It was] Really good [working with Respawn],” said Avellone while speaking to Wccftech. “So the project director is Stig Asmussen from God of War 3, I’d never met Stig or worked with him before, but he has a really solid vision and even better, he’s able to communicate it. So he set a really good path for the project. And then also, I was familiar with their lead narrative designer on Fallen Order, Aaron Contreras. He was also one of the key developers on Mafia 3. And I always wanted a chance to work with them. So this was a chance to do that. And working with both of those guys was absolutely great.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avellone continued:

[Also] Lucasfilm was really great with Fallen Order. They had really good notes and reasons why they wanted changes. And the reasons why is important, because when you hear that, suddenly that answers a bunch of future questions down the road, we’re like; ‘Okay, well, we shouldn’t do that at all, because they’ve already indicated the reasons why that’s the case.’”

As you may know, many have revealed how difficult it can be to work with Disney on its IP, but apparently that doesn’t extend to Lucasfilm, or at least it didn’t for this project.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. As for the possibility of a Nintendo Switch port, EA has said it currently doesn’t have any plans to bring the game to the Nintendo console.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming Star Wars adventure, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Star Wars.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!