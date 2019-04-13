Story is “Very Important” in ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’

In roughly 12 hours, EA and Respawn Entertainment will unveil Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to the world, a brand-new Star Wars single-player experience that features no multiplayer and no microtransactions, just good ol’ single-player action. And according to one of the writers on the game, Chris Avellone — who’s widely considered one of the all-time great RPG writers — story is very important to Respawn Entertainment. So much so, that the game has not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six narrative designers. In other words, Respawn wants to ensure the game’s main narrative delivers.

News of the hardcore commitment to story came today during Reboot Develop in Croatia, where Avellone spoke to VG 24/7 about the upcoming project, and how Respawn is approaching its development.

“I used to work with one of the production staff at Ghost Story Games — then he moved over to Respawn,” said Avellone, explaining how he came across the gig. “Suddenly, he dropped me a line and was like, ‘Hey, we have a project over here that you might be interested in.’ I didn’t realise they were working on Star Wars, but I came in and I was like ‘holy sh*t’.”

Avellone continued, noting that there’s a lot of writers on board, and that he isn’t even the lead one.

“I hope [the six writers] are listed in the reveal because I accidentally said ‘I’ve wrapped this up’, but there are other writers and I’m not even the lead guy,” said the writer. “Story was very important to Respawn. I think they do a good job of introducing various narrative layers into their games already, but they think story is an important part of what they perceive to be a Star Wars game. That’s one of the reasons I like Respawn, because when they tackle something like that, they understand what the important points are.”

According to Avellone, it’s Respawn’s understanding of what makes Star Wars what it is that probably got him the job, given his experience on Knights of the Old Republic 2.

“I think they brought me on because I have a pretty strong Star Wars pedigree so I’d probably be able to just jump right in. And I was, which was good,” said Avellone. “It didn’t require a ton of new research.”

From the sounds of it, Respawn and EA recruited quite the writing team, which will excite many fans, who, at this point, are yearning for even a half-decent story from a Star Wars video game.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there’s no word of a release date, but perhaps that will change tomorrow. In the meanwhile, for more news, media, and information on the game, click here.

