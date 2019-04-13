‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Release Date Confirmed in New Trailer

Star Wars fans from across the globe have converged on the city of Chicago this weekend to take part in the glorious Star Wars Celebration festivities. However, one massive piece of information that was set to drop has officially done just that, and we now have our first look at the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Respawn Entertainment. In addition to the wonderful trailer that was revealed, which you can see above, we also have a concrete release date that is set for later this year just in time for the holiday season.

As can be seen in the video above, and in the tweet below, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be arriving on November 15th for PC and consoles.

Experience this all-new single-player Star Wars™ story from Respawn Entertainment and EA Star Wars on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC this holiday season, 15 November 2019. pic.twitter.com/WhVUAifKGT — Star Wars (@starwars) April 13, 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will have players step into the role of Cal Kestis, who is played by Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan. The story will be all new, following the events of Order 66, and players will have quite the time as the title will focus on combat and using abilities to dispatch enemies. During the panel at Star Wars Celebration, the Respawn team also touched on more about what the game entails.

“Many Star Wars fans, ourselves included, are really interested in the dark times, so we wanted to explore that mysterious, dangerous period,” director Stig Asmussen said. “The team at Lucasfilm have been amazing collaborators, helping us explore and further develop this part of the timeline where the Empire is at the height of its power and any remaining Jedi are in hiding. Within this narrative, we’ve crafted a game with intense, yet thoughtful and fun melee combat using the lightsaber and Force powers, allowing anyone to fulfill their Jedi fantasy.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to arrive on November 15th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

