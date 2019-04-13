‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Release Date May Have Leaked

It looks like the release date for the new Star Wars game has leaked ahead of its official reveal. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to make its big debut Saturday during a panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, and if the leaks that have been spotted so far hold up, a release date of November 15, 2019, will be announced. The date was spotted on promotional merchandise for the game as well as on an Amazon listing, and if it’s accurate, the game will be out just a month before the new movie.

Twitter user Nibellion shared the image below which is the best indicator so far of when the new Star Wars game will release. The image shows a promotional pin for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and while it’s likely that the pins will be present at SWCC after the game is revealed, it’s unclear where the image came from. What is clear is that it says the game will be available on November 15th of this year, a date that puts it roughly one month before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Looks like Jedi Fallen Order will be available on November 15 pic.twitter.com/hyUGUfWexL — Nibel (@Nibellion) April 13, 2019

Responding to the Twitter user’s tweet about the release date, another user provided screenshots of the Amazon Italy listings for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. These listings aren’t up on every one of Amazon’s regional pages yet, but this one is live and does indeed list November 15th as the game’s release date.

The release date remains unconfirmed until Vince Zampella, the head of the game’s developer, Respawn Entertainment, takes the stage at SWCC to fully unveil the game. November 15th seems like a likely release date for the game though considering the timing of the new movie and information we already knew that said the game would be out during the holiday season. Many questions – mainly what the game will actually look like and how it’ll play – are still less clear, though some less substantial leaks suggest Fallen Order will take cues from the Dark Souls series in terms of its combat.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order does not yet have a release date, but look to the SWCC panel on Saturday to see when it’ll be out.

