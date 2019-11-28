Respawn Is Open to Continuing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s Story

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has already been declared a success by both users and critics judging from the reviews and the record-breaking sales numbers, and it looks like the game’s developer Respawn Entertainment is open to the idea of continuing that success with more games. Respawn’s brand strategy director Charlie Houser said in a recent interview with GamesRadar that the studio was indeed interested in pursuing the story of Cal Kestis with more games to follow Fallen Order.

Houser’s answer when asked by GamesRadar if Respawn would be down for more Fallen Order stories wasn’t an exciting one, but it was a reassuring one. He simply said “yes” when asked. That of course doesn’t mean that a sequel another game of that type is definitely happening, but it’s a safe answer that leaves room for the possibility of the story continuing in some form be that DLC, a spin-off, or a direct sequel. One would think that a studio would want to leave the door open to a sequel to happen – particularly if the game was as successful as Fallen Order has been – and that’s exactly what’s happening.

The brand director did elaborate on the answer somewhat though by saying that the studio would love to continue telling that Star Wars story so long as feedback is positive and they see “how everyone’s feeling about it.”

“We’ve had an absolute blast [making Fallen Order],” Houser told GamesRadar. “For a new team that’s come together at Respawn, it’s been a lot of learning to pull this off. Pending player reaction and feedback, and how everyone’s feeling about it, we would love to continue making awesome experiences and stories and keep telling that story in Star Wars.”

Fallen Order recently broke records for Electronic Arts by becoming the game’s fastest-selling PC title within its initial launch window as well as the publisher’s fastest-selling digital Star Wars game within the first two weeks of its launch. While these accolades do have some specific perimeters around them, but it’s still evident that the game has been a success and has finally given Star Wars fans a compelling single-player title.

Our review of Fallen Order praised the game’s exploration mechanics and its combat system though suggested that the game’s story was perhaps a bit too safe and generic. Now that Fallen Order has been deemed successful, perhaps future titles from Respawn continuing the story will be able to take more risks with the narrative.