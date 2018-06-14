EA Announces Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

During today’s EA Play presentation, Respawn CEO Vince Zampella revealed the name of the team’s forthcoming Star Wars project, and it’s known as Jedi Fallen Order.

The game details weren’t revealed too much as of yet, but Zampella hinted that players could be in for some “dark times,” possibly indicating a gameplay setting that takes place during the downfall of the Jedi, as depicted in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The game will take place between episodes 3 and 4, in a time where the Jedi are being hunted.

As far as when we could expect the game, Zampella noted that it would be coming out holiday 2019. So there’s no specific release date; but at least we have a name and an idea of what the team could be delivering. Since there was no trailer, not even teaser footage, we’re assuming that this is still very early in development, so you’ll have to be patient!

Now, it’s Respawn, so you know what the team can do with its Titanfall games. There’s a good chance that we’ll see some intense first-person shooting action here. Although, with a name like Jedi, there is also the possibility that we could be seeing something in which we’re wielding a lightsaber and using Force powers. Hopefully in first person.

With Respawn at the helm, we also have to consider what possibilities could come from multiplayer. After all, an all-out battle between Jedi and Sith characters (again, in first person) would be pretty damn awesome.

Mind all the speculation, but that’s pretty much we have to go on right now since Zampella didn’t have much to say during the presentation. But considering that the Clone Wars expansion is confirmed for Battlefront II later this year, that gives the team just enough time to give this game the push it needs.

As far as when we’ll see something (anything, really) from Jedi Fallen Order, that’s a ways off. More than likely, we’ll see some glimpse of it at EA Play 2019 in a year’s time, maybe even as soon as PlayStation Experience. We’ll let you know once details come down the line.

Jedi Fallen Order doesn’t have confirmed platforms yet, but it’ll more than likely release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.