Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Goes on Sale Just in Time for Star Wars Day

There might not be many newish Star Wars games out now to play for Star Wars Day on May 4th, but those looking forward to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order can go ahead and prepare for the game’s release with a discounted price. It’s been available to pre-order since it was announced by Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment, and it’s on sale now at quite the convenient time for Star Wars fans.

Over on Amazon, the game’s been discounted on two of its three platforms. The PlayStation 4 version and the Xbox One version have both had around $10 knocked off the price and are both listed at $49.94 as opposed to the normal, premium price of $59.99. PC players will have to pay the full price since that version hasn’t been discounted, at least not at the time of publishing. The deal has been live for around a day now and there’s no indication of when the sale will be removed, so if you’re planning on picking it up, now might be the time to do it before it returns to full price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s been some talk about what Fallen Order will be like since it was first announced with the majority of that conversation coming from Respawn. The developer has talked about the game’s length and said the story won’t be a short one and said that the combat won’t be too punishing, so those who just want to enjoy an original Star Wars story should be able to do so without getting frustrated.

If you don’t have a Star Wars game to play for May 4th, you can try and get your fix in Ubisoft’s For Honor since there’s a Star Wars-themed event going on now. It’s not an official one, but the crossover for Star Wars Day is one that players have been enjoying thus far.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to release on November 15th.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!