Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Works Strangely Well as a Sonic Game

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order follows the story of former Jedi-in-training Cal Kestis years after Order 66 as he attempts to escape and outwit the Empire, and while that might sound like a classic Star Wars adventure, there’s also some classically video game-y elements to the, well, video game. In fact, it’s almost as if some sequences are straight out of, say, a Sonic the Hedgehog video game, and one fan’s made that abundantly clear with a hilarious edit.

While not every section of the Star Wars video game fits the hallmarks of classic Sonic, there’s a certain bit that comes across as largely on rails with jumping, running, and sliding. Add in the song “Escape from the City” from the video game Sonic Adventure 2 , as the intrepid fan below did, along with some iconic sound effects, and it fits right in.

me launching SW Jedi Fallen Order for the first time: hell yeah can’t wait to play as a badass jedi the actual game: pic.twitter.com/OY1xPCWbPo — Nohryl (@Nohryl) November 30, 2019

There are other variations on this same theme out there, as the sequence seems to have struck a chord with folks since release, but this is by far one of the more amusing edits we’ve seen.

