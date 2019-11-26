Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update Fixes Progression Problems

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been received well by Star Wars fans as the first single-player-only game the franchise has received in a long time, but it’s not been without its issues. Players have discovered some progression problems and other bugs while exploring the game’s many planets, but the game’s latest update that should now be out across all available platforms looks to resolve some of these issues among other changes.

The notes for the update were shared within the game’s subreddit and included fixes for a few problems players might’ve already encountered in their adventures. There was one instance where BD-1, the droid companion to Cal Kestis, would become completely invisible, but that problem has now been fixed. Bugs that prevented progression like a missing bridge on Dathomir have also been resolved.

It looks as though one particularly frustrating bug players encountered on Kashyyyk has also been fixed. The bug involved the AT-AT scene and made it so that players couldn’t progress past a certain point in the game. If you’ve encountered that but held onto your save file in hopes of continuing, it looks like you’re now free to do so.

EA’s patch notes for the latest Fallen Order update can be found below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Nov. 25th Patch