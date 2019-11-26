Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update Fixes Progression Problems

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been received well by Star Wars fans as the first single-player-only game the franchise has received in a long time, but it’s not been without its issues. Players have discovered some progression problems and other bugs while exploring the game’s many planets, but the game’s latest update that should now be out across all available platforms looks to resolve some of these issues among other changes.
The notes for the update were shared within the game’s subreddit and included fixes for a few problems players might’ve already encountered in their adventures. There was one instance where BD-1, the droid companion to Cal Kestis, would become completely invisible, but that problem has now been fixed. Bugs that prevented progression like a missing bridge on Dathomir have also been resolved.
It looks as though one particularly frustrating bug players encountered on Kashyyyk has also been fixed. The bug involved the AT-AT scene and made it so that players couldn’t progress past a certain point in the game. If you’ve encountered that but held onto your save file in hopes of continuing, it looks like you’re now free to do so.
EA’s patch notes for the latest Fallen Order update can be found below.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Nov. 25th Patch
- There was an issue that would sometimes cause BD-1 to turn invisible after completing Bogano. This has been fixed and everyone’s favourite droid will now be visible.
- The Force bar has had its colour switched, making it easier to read.
- You will no longer be able to glitch through a wall on Ilum.
- An issue that caused the Spire of Miktrull from being raised has been fixed.
- A missing bridge on Dathomir has been located, no longer blocking game progress.
- Spheres can no longer get stuck in the wall within the Tomb of Eilram.
- An issue preventing players from leaving the tomb on Dathomir has been addressed.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing players from completing the Force Push tutorial.
- Players can no longer bypass a specific area on Dathomir that requires double jump.
- BD-1 will no longer disappear during a later section of the game.
- Talking to BD-1 during the AT-AT scene on Kashyyyk will no longer break the scene.
- There was an issue which prevented players from locating the double bladed lightsaber on Dathomir, this has been addressed.
- Improved collision on Bogano.
- Improved collision on Ilum.
- Fixed an issue which would cause the player to die at the same time as another [spoiler] character.
- Fixed an issue which would cause parts of the level to become affected by lightsaber throws during one of the fights with [spoiler].
- Fixed an issue where players could become stuck on Dathomir after defeating [spoiler].
- Fixed an issue from occurring where a character would not appear on Dathomir, and thus preventing players from progressing.
- An issue preventing players from completing a sphere puzzle on Zeffo has been addressed.