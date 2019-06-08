Watto May Be In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Today at EA Play, Respawn Entertainment revealed the gameplay of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this year in November. But who cares about 14 minutes of new gameplay featuring Saw Gerrera, the real question fans want to know is whether or not Watto is in the game. Well, he might be. On the stage at EA Play, when asked by host Greg Miller whether or not the character will be making an appearance, Respawn opted to neither confirm or deny the character’s inclusion, leading many to believe Watto will be in the game in some shape or form.

For those that don’t know: Watto is a character that makes an appearance in both The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones. A mean-tempered, greedy Toydarian, he owns a second-hand goods store in Mos Espa on the planet of Tatooine. Of course, he’s most known because he’s the slaveowner of Shmi Skywalker and her son, Anakin, who he acquires after winning a podracing bet with Gradulla the Hutt. Interestingly enough, it’s podracing betting that ultimately results in him losing Anakin too.

The character is far from the most-recognizable or important character in the universe, but he’s a cult-favorite among many Star Wars fans, who would undoubtedly be over the moon to see a cameo in the game.

As far as I know, the character has never appeared in any Star Wars video games beyond some LEGO ones. In other words, it would be neat to see him finally get some recognition with his first proper Star Wars game appearance.

