Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Release Window for PS5, Xbox Series X|S Versions Revealed

The Star Wars franchise is unsurprisingly being prepped for May the 4th festivities, a day where people celebrate the movies, games, and everything else that’s come from Star Wars. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the entertaining yet safe single-player entry in the collection of Star Wars games, will be a part of those celebrations. It’s currently discounted and will keep that sale price for a while longer after May 12th, but the much bigger announcement shared about the game this week is that it’s getting its next-gen versions sometime during the summer.

Fallen Order has been playable on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S since the new consoles released, but only through backwards compatibility. But come this summer, we’ll see the true next-gen versions of the game available to those who want to buy it on the new platforms or those who already have it. Just as how most other updates between generations were handled, if you have the game on the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox One, you’ll be able to upgrade for free whenever the next-gen version releases.

From #StarWarsSquadrons & @SWTOR, to #GalaxyofHeroes & @TheSims FreePlay, check out how we’re celebrating May the 4th across a few of our games this year! https://t.co/fGdgA8zBUe — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 29, 2021

“Coming this summer, we’re excited to announce the next-gen release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, bringing a number of technical improvements to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console versions of the game,” the post on the Star Wars site about the upgrade said. “This will be a free cross-generation upgrade to current owners. More details will come soon.”

We don’t yet know what those technical upgrades will be since no other information was given ahead of the reveals coming “soon,” but we can look to other games for examples of what might happen. Improved resolutions and framerates have been some of the most beneficial changes games benefit from when they get next-gen versions, so we’ll expect to see something regarding those from the details. Ray tracing, better graphics, and other related improvements are also becoming more common, so perhaps they’ll be present as well.

If you’ve been holding off on Fallen Order and are now more convinced knowing that the next-gen upgrade is coming in the next couple of months, you may want to look at the game now seeing as how it’s on sale and you’ll get a free upgrade. It’s also being included as part of an “EA Star Wars Triple Bundle” deal that comes with that game, Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition, and Star Wars: Squadrons.