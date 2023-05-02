Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Director Supposedly Refused Longer Delay

The director of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor supposedly turned down the opportunity to delay the game even further. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the biggest games of 2023 simply due to the fact it's part of the Star Wars universe. It has gone over extremely well with critics thus far, garnering high scores and praise that compares the jump between Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor to the successful leap between Batman: Arkham Asylum and Arkham City. However, it has also been met with a great deal of criticism, not because the game is "bad", but because it feels like it released in a rough state, particularly on PC where the performance of the game is unstable with inconsistent frame rates, constant crashing, and much more. The game is also experiencing issues on consoles, but a patch has been released to alleviate some of those problems.

With all of that said, Insider Gaming was revisiting an interview with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor director Stig Asmussen from March 1st and made note of what Asmussen had said about the game's month long delay. According to Asmussen, the team decided they would need another six weeks to finish the game in a satisfactory way. He also noted that EA was open to a longer delay (though didn't note by how long), but Asmussen believed the team could knock it out in the six weeks they had decided on.

Perhaps this was something Asmussen really believed in and maybe the team even felt confident when the game was about to be released, as sometimes studios simply don't know how a game will perform until it is available on all of the different set-ups with countless configurations. However, fans are certainly a bit frustrated and wish Respawn would've spent a bit more time polishing the game ahead of its official release. Most people seem content with the gameplay and story, but these bugs have caused a lot of anger among the fans.

