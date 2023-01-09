Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Reveals Inappropriate Content

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor -- the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC-bound sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- has been rated by the ESRB ahead of its release. For those that don't know, the ESRB stands for Entertainment Software Rating Board, and they are the self-regulatory organization for the video game industry that specifically rates games for release in the United States. And recently it rated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, giving the game a "T" for "Teen" rating, which is the same rating as its predecessor.

Just like the first game, there is some explicit language. For example, the rating reveals the word "bastard" is in the game just like in the first game. Unlike the first game though, the word "ass" appears in the game.

"This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the role of an outlaw Jedi on the run from the galactic Empire," reads summary of the rating. "From a third-person perspective, players explore alien planets while using their Jedi powers to traverse environments and battle enemies in melee-style combat. Players use lightsabers to slash and break apart alien creatures, droids, and humanoid enemies. Combat is fast-paced, with cries of pain, impact sounds, and large explosions. Some sequences depict characters getting impaled through the chest. The words 'a*s' and 'bastard' are heard in the game."

What the context is for these parts of the game, we don't know, but expect both words to come out of someone's mouth during the events of the game, which is set to release worldwide on March 17 via the aforementioned platforms.

"The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person galaxy-spanning action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games," reads an official blurb about the game."This narratively-driven, single-player title picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy's darkest times – but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?"