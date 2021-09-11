Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Developer BioWare Responds to New Remake

LucasFilm Games and Aspyr announced this week that a remake of the beloved RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was currently in the works. The project is one that many fans have been requesting for quite some time, although developer BioWare, who worked on the original game, isn’t the studio working on this remake. Despite this key difference, BioWare has now spoken up with its thoughts on the new Knights of the Old Republic Remake announcement.

Shared via the company’s official Twitter account, BioWare released a statement that reflected on the studio’s work that was done on the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic all the way back in 2003. Despite fondly remembering this project as one of the key games in the company’s history, BioWare wished the new developers at Aspyr all the best on remaking this classic title. “We’re proud of the work we did on the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and genuinely cannot wait to play Aspyr’s Remake!” BioWare said. The studio then mentioned that simply because a new KOTOR game is coming about, this doesn’t mean that work on the MMO set in this same time period will be coming to a close any time soon. “As we continue our work on Star Wars: The Old Republic, we will watch with great interest. May the Force Be With You,” the statement went on to say.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re proud of the work we did on the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and genuinely cannot wait to play Aspyr’s Remake! As we continue our work on Star Wars: The Old Republic, we will watch with great interest. May the Force Be With You. — BioWare (@bioware) September 11, 2021

As a whole, it’s great to see BioWare supporting the new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic game in this way. While the studio is very busy on its own projects right now (namely with new Mass Effect and Dragon Age titles in development), KOTOR remains a game that has been synonymous with the company for a very long time. And while they might not be making this forthcoming Remake, to see that the project has the studio’s blessing might very well give some fans that much more confidence in the game.

Are you hopeful for Aspyr’s remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic? Let me know all of your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.