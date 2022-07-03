Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2 Update Finally Fixes Game-Breaking Bug

At long last, developer Aspyr has released a new update for Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords that fixes a lingering game-breaking bug. Within the past month, Aspyr released a new port of KOTOR 2 on Nintendo Switch which was met with a fair amount of excitement at the time. However, not long after becoming available, it was discovered that the game couldn't even be finished due to a rather problematic bug. And while Aspyr promised that it was working quickly to fix this error, that solution has now arrived.

Available to download right now, this new patch on Nintendo Switch for Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2 has fixed a number of annoyances with the game. Notably, Aspyr says that it's now solved the crashing issues associated with the Basilisk on Onderon. Crashing associated with mid and late-game saves on Dantooine and Korriban have also now been rectified, as has a loading bug that would appear for some players when Sith Troopers would invade the Ebon Hawk.

As mentioned, this port of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2 was so messed up when it was first released that players weren't even able to finish it. And while this surely annoyed a vast number of people, Aspyr got out in front of the news quickly to warn people.

The good side of this whole situation is that Star Wars KOTOR 2 will be also receiving a new, free DLC pack later this year. And while it might seem odd that a roughly 20-year-old game would get new content, this DLC is instead going to restore some of the features and story beats that should have launched with the original title back in 2004. Essentially, KOTOR 2 was rushed out the door when it arrived back in 2004, which led to Obsidian cutting certain content from the game at the last minute. For the first time ever, this content will now be added back to KOTOR 2 in this new Switch port at a time later in 2022.

If you'd like to find the full patch notes for this new Star Wars KOTOR 2 update on Switch, you can check them out down below.

Patch Notes: