Star Wars: Legion Battle Force Rules Revealed

The upcoming Battle Force boxes for Star Wars: Legion provides players with a cost-efficient starting point to start a brand new army for the miniatures skirmish game. First announced last month, Atomic Mass Games plans to release four Battle Force boxes, each of which provide players with a starting point for one of the game's four core armies. Two of the sets – the Echo Base Defenders Battle Force and Blizzard Force Battle Force are tied to the iconic Battle of Hoth, while the 501st Legion and Separatist Invasion Force represent the prequel era. While the Battle Force boxes still require a Star Wars: Legion Starter Set, players can quickly bulk up an army for cheap by buying a Battle Force.

Fielding a Battle Force during Star Wars: Legion also comes with specific rules and perks. Each Battle Force represents a specific group from Star Wars history, and as such can only use certain units. Each Battle Force comes with a rule sheet that explains what units can be used in both Skirmish and Standard play. If players opt into using a Battle Force, they'll gain access to a handful of Field Command cards specific to that Battle Force that provides some additional options for battle. Atomic Mass Games also provide a Battle Force army list for the Shadow Collective, a new faction introduced earlier this year that consists of mercenaries. However, it appears that the Shadow Collective Battle Force won't initially have any special Command cards. You can check out the army build rules requirements and special command cards on Atomic Mass Games' website.

Each Star Wars: Legion Battle Force box will contain between 25-50 unpainted miniatures, along with a mix of new and reprinted command cards. Each Star Wars: Legion Battle Force box will have a retail price of $149.99. The boxes are due out this September.