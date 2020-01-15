The Mandalorian Season 2 May Add Star Wars Battlefront 2 Character

Is Star Wars: The Mandalorian going to add a character from Star Wars Battlefront II for Season 2? It looks like it might. More specifically it looks like the protagonist of the game’s campaign, Iden Versio, may be added to the show’s cast of characters for Season 2. The tantalizing possibility comes way of the character’s voice actress, Janina Gavankar, who also lent EA her likeness for the character. While interacting with a fan on Twitter, Gavankar quote tweeted a screenshot — seemingly fan-made — that claimed the character and actress would be in the show’s second season. Adding to this, Gavankar declined to answer, and rather directed fans towards producer Dave Filoni.

As you can see, right now, there’s nothing concrete here, but the door was certainly left open by the actress. For those that don’t know: Iden Versio is a human female soldier who served in the military of the Galactic Empire. A TIE fighter pilot in the Imperial Starfighter Corps, she eventually became Commander of the Inferno Squad, an Imperial Special Forces commando created by her father, Admiral Garrick Versio. The groups creation was a direct response to the destruction of the Death Star (you can continue to read about the character by clicking on this link right here).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is currently available on Disney Plus. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no precise word on when the second season will drop. In other words, it could be awhile before we find out if Versio will be a part of the show’s follow-up season.

“The Mandalorian is inherently Star Wars, especially when it isn’t. It’s a George Lucas idea with the flair of J.J. Abrams and the bold confidence of Rian Johnson,” reads a snippet from our official review of the first season. “It’s a unifying rally cry for a franchise that needs it most. Is it perfect? Absolutely not, but neither was Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back. Star Wars has never been about being perfect, it’s about the adventure ahead, something The Mandalorian has absolutely no shortage of.”