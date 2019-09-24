New Star Wars Game Now Available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Today, Aspyr released a new Star Wars game onto PS4 and Nintendo Switch. More specifically, the publisher has re-released a classic Star Wars game, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, onto the Nintendo and PlayStation platforms. To accompany the news, Aspyr also released a new trailer showing of the re-release, which you can peep below. Further, the game’s price point has been revealed, and those on a budget will be very happy because the game only costs $10. Meanwhile, there’s still no precise word when Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy will arrive, but Aspyr still notes it will drop sometime in early 2020.

As you may know, this classic Star Wars game released back in 2002 via the Xbox, GameCube, and PC. In other words, this is the first time it has ever been available on a PlayStation system. Depending on the platform, the 2002 title ranges from a 75 to 89 on Metacritic. As for the re-release, it has been largely left unchanged, however, controls have been modernized and on PS4 there’s trophies, including a Platinum trophy.

Will your Jedi training lead you to a Platinum Trophy? Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast lands on PS4 today: https://t.co/UKPq7SusXZ pic.twitter.com/RcpR0s436f — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 24, 2019

“One of the most rewarding aspects of our work at Aspyr is bringing amazing experiences for iconic, global IP to more platforms and audiences,” said Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr at the time of the re-release’s announceemnt. “Delivering classic Star Wars games to modern consoles, with the experience maximized to take advantage of the latest controls and features, is a responsibility we take very seriously. We can’t wait to see fans reactions.”

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast is available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional platforms. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: