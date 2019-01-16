‘Star Wars’ Open World Game Reportedly Cancelled By Electronic Arts

You may recall back in October 2017 when EA decided to shift gears on the Star Wars adventure game that was being worked on by Visceral Games, leading to the closure of the studio and the project being handed off to another team. It’s been awhile since we’ve heard anything on what’s going on with it, but now we know- and sadly, it looks like it’s come to an end.

A report has emerged on Kotaku has noted that the unnamed open-world game that was being handled by another EA Vancouver has been cancelled, based on what three people familiar with the project have stated.

The team took over the game after Visceral Games shuttered its doors, with EA reportedly looking for more of a multiplayer-oriented focus instead of the single player adventure route that the team was taking alongside writer Amy Hennig, who departed from the company a while back. EA Vancouver had reportedly been making progress on it, though no notes were given to the public.It had a lot of experience to provide to the unnamed Star Wars game, since it had previously worked on such franchises as Battlefront and FIFA.

When the project was handed over to the Vancouver team, they were optimistic about its future. It noted at the time of its shift, “It has become clear that to deliver an experience that players will want to come back to and enjoy for a long time to come, we needed to pivot the design. A development team from across EA Worldwide Studios will take over development of this game, led by a team from EA Vancouver that has already been working on the project.”

The report also notes that EA Motive was getting involved with production at one point, although game veteran Jade Raymond, who ran the studio, left back in October, with executive Samantha Ryan taking over her position. No word yet if Raymond’s departure led to the cancellation of the project.

EA Vancouver will remain operational, but there’s no word on what the team will be working on next. EA has yet to comment on the game’s cancellation.

As for EA’s future with Star Wars, the Respawn Entertainment-produced Jedi Fallen Order appears to still be in the cards, though word has it that the team is working on a new Titanfall game as well. We’ll see what gets announced in a few months’ time at E3.

Meanwhile, for those itching to get a Star Wars fix, there’s always Battlefront II, which is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Kotaku for the scoop!)